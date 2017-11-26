'Yerushalmi Faction' to resume protests

After relative calm over the past week, the Yerushalmi Faction returns today, Sunday, to protest the arrest of yeshiva students who refused to report to the army's initial enlistment hearing.



On the orders of their leader Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, members of the Faction will protest the arrest of 12 who refused to report to enlistment offices. A demonstration will take place at 3:30pm at the intersection of Sarei Yisrael and Yafo Streets in Jerusalem.



A statement issued by the organizers of the demonstration explained their motives. "Following the resolute instruction of the Head of the Yeshiva, Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, to protest for the Torah's dignity, which was severely undermined by the imprisonment of twelve prisoners from the Torah world for long periods of time, the haredi masses went out to the streets of the city and protested last week, after which hundreds were arrested, and another 4 prisoners from the Torah world were transferred to army authorities,” the announcement said.

According to the organizers, Rabbi Auerbach spoke to them last night and emphasized for a long time "the obligation to continue protesting and to go out into the streets of the city, as the draft decree violates all the principles of Judaism."