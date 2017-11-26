Israeli expelled from Colombia for 'violating state security'

An Israeli who has lived in Colombia for more than a decade was arrested and expelled from the country following a joint investigation by the federal police and immigration department.

The man, known as a businessman, lives in Taganga and is owner of a well-known hostel in the city and a partner in other tourist spots. A few months ago, an investigation was launched by teams in the city of Santa Marta which controls the tourist areas in which he operated, on suspicion of organizing carousals and drug parties in which minors were also suspected of being present.

According to local press, the police expelled him for "violating the immigration and residency laws and the security of the state and the citizen (not in the context of terrorism, but in the context of offenses that harm the public) and violation of public order." However, until today no indictment has been filed against the known businessman, whose clientele may explain the state security concerns.

Colombian police said the suspect was arrested when he arrived at the Colombian Interior Ministry to begin a process of citizenship. According to local police, he arrived accompanied by armed bodyguards whose entry into the area was forbidden.

According to reports, he was arrested and transferred to Bogota under guard, and at the end of a hearing he was sent on a flight to Israel via Madrid accompanied by Colombian police.

According to Colombian police, an investigation is being conducted against the suspect for running a network that offered prostitution and drug use, including to dozens of retired Israeli military personnel. He also allegedly spent time in the capital and elsewhere in Colombia, and was investigated regarding his activities in Ecuador and Brazil.