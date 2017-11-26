Trump, TIME Magazine have disagreement

President Trump says he turned down being named TIME's "Person of the Year". Magazine denies.

U.S. President Donald Trump and TIME magazine had a dispute on the weekend over the magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” selection.

Trump claimed he turned down being named "Person of the Year" after the magazine asked him for an interview and photo shoot but did not confirm he would be chosen.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump tweeted.

TIME disputed those remarks, however, writing on its own Twitter account, "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."

The magazine’s former editor Richard Stengel retweeted Trump's tweet with the comment, "Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you're NOT Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot. But I'm sure you still have that fake TIME cover somewhere in storage."

Stengel later added another tweet in which he took a shot at Trump.

“Mr. President, just to clarify things, I wanted to offer a few statistics. Number of times you were Person of the Year during the 7 years I was editor of Time: 0. Number of times you were on the cover: 0. Number of times you made the Time 100 influentials list: 0. Thanks anyway!” he wrote.

Trump was named TIME’s "Person of the Year" in 2016, a month following his election.