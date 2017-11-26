How a tormented soul returned to its Jewish home

A program first broadcast in London many years ago.

It shows how a forcefully removed Jewish soul does not rest until it is returned to its rightful place.

You will be both amazed and spellbound by this sometimes harrowing, sometimes comical, powerful account of Tova Mordechai's incredible journey to rediscover her Jewish heritage after she had succeeded to reach the highest rank as minister of her church.

Her book, "To Play With Fire", was published by Urim Publications New York and Jerusalem.