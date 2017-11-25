PM Netanyahu: We'll defeat terrorism faster if we work together

PM Netanyahu condemns Sinai terror attack, says best way to fight terror is to work together.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night issued a statement condemning Friday's terror attack in Sinai and calling on the world's governments to work together to fight terror.

"Israel strongly condemns the horrific and criminal terrorist attack on the al-Rawda mosque near El-Arish, and sends condolences on behalf of the people of Israel to President el-Sisi, the Egyptian people and the families of the victims," the statement read.

"Israel sends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.



"Terrorism will be defeated even more quickly if all countries work against it together."

The attack, which occurred as worshipers were leaving the mosque, killed over 305 people, including 27 children. An additional 128 people were injured.

According to reports, terrorists set off a bomb, then began shooting those who fled the scene. Local media claimed the attack was a suicide attack.

Though none of the terrorist groups known to be in the Sinai claimed responsibility, an Egyptian official reported that terrorists waved ISIS flags as they carried out their attack.

Analysts have warned that the ISIS defeat in Syria would lead to the organization stepping up terrorist activities emanating from ISIS cells in other parts of the world.