London's Oxford Street closed after reports of shots

London police temporarily shut down Oxford Street and Oxford Circus Underground station amid reports of shots.

London police responded on Friday evening to reports of shots that were fired on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus Underground station, AFP reported.

The street and the tube station were temporarily closed but were later reopened.

Police initially said they were treating the incident "as if the incident is terrorist related", advising the public to clear the busy shopping street.

However, the area was reopened after officers said they had not located "any trace" of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities.

London is on high alert following a string of terror attacks in Britain this year.

In September, a bomb went off during morning rush hour in a packed carriage at the Parsons Green station. 30 people were wounded.

Five people were killed in April during an attack near the Houses of Parliament, while eight people were killed when three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and launched a knife attack in Borough Market.

Another attack occurred when a man drove a van into a crowd of worshippers near a mosque in north London in June.

MI5 head Andrew Parker recently warned that British intelligence services are facing an "intense" challenge from terrorism.

Parker said there was currently "more terrorist activity coming at us, more quickly" and that it can also be "harder to detect".

