'The Skeptic and the Rabbi: Falling in Love with Faith', is a memoir about Judy Gruen unexpected path to a life of traditional Jewish observance, entitled.
Listen to Allison talks to Judy Gruen about the book and the life.
Loading....
|
Judy Gruen - The path to Orthodox Jewish future
Allison Josephs interviews Judy Gruen, author of "The Skeptic and the Rabbi".
Contact Editor
Allison Josephs, 24/11/17 15:00
Judy Gruen and with her book
By PR
'The Skeptic and the Rabbi: Falling in Love with Faith', is a memoir about Judy Gruen unexpected path to a life of traditional Jewish observance, entitled.
Listen to Allison talks to Judy Gruen about the book and the life.
Loading....
Related Stories
top