Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria concerns

The "Delidag" company announced a recall of its 100g smoked salmon after samples were found to contain listeria.

Products which may be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes include those with a production date of October 30, 2017 and a "best before" date of November 30, 2017.

Delidag said they had halted distribution of the affected products, and requested customers who bought the product return them to the store and refrain from consuming it.

Those who wish to claim a refund can call the company's customer service hotline.

On Thursday, Virginia-based hummus distributor Asmar’s Mediterranean Food announced a recall of hummus distributed in four US states.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.