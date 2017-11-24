Iranian general: War would lead to annihilation of Israel

IRGC commander says any new war in the region will lead to the annihilation of the “Zionist regime.”

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), threatened Israel on Thursday, saying that any new war in the region will lead to the annihilation of the “Zionist regime.”

"It is a proven claim that today we say any new war will lead to the eradication of the Zionist regime. They have seen a part of the resistance front's power during the 33-day and 22-day wars and today that the great resistance front has been formed, this word has been proven," Jafari told reporters in Tehran, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

"The fate of the resistance front is interwoven and they all stand united and if Israel attacks a part of it, the other component of the front will help it (the attacked part)," he warned.

Jafari claimed warned that Lebanon is Israel's first target, and said that as such, Hezbollah should be armed against it to maintain security in Lebanon.

"This issue is not negotiable and the entire Lebanese nation, except a number of little puppet groups, support Hezbollah's weapon," he said, according to Fars.

Separately, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Thursday that Iran would provide help to confront the United States and Israel wherever there is a need.

“Enemies of Islam have managed to baffle the Muslim world by staging war and creating discord, providing the enemy with more security in the region. In Western Asia, the Zionist regime thrives in a safe haven, while Muslims are pitted against one another,” said Khamenei, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

“With deep regret, we should admit that there are people within the Muslim nation and states acting upon what the U.S. and Zionists desire,” the Supreme Leader said, adding he hoped that

“Palestine” would be given back to the Palestinian people one day.

“Today, the issue of Palestine is the primary issue among the Muslim world, since it has been an Islamic country usurped and turned into a means of sabotaging the security of several countries in the region. This cancerous tumor (Zionist regime) should be fought against,” he said, adding, “Wherever there is a need for our presence, we will provide help and are not afraid to say so. We will have no inhibitions when confronting arrogant powers.”

Both Jafari and Khamenei are no strangers to threatening Israel. Jafari has in the past threatened that the IRGC would target American and Israeli bases in the region if his country were to be attacked.

Last year, he said that Israel is "in range of most of our missiles", warning Iran’s “enemies” to be “afraid of the IRGC missiles”.

Khamenei has referred to Israel as a “cancer” and in the past threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.