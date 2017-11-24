Can you really learn better money management skills? How your financial values affect your pocketbook.

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Michael F. Kay, CFP, author of The Feel Rich Project: Reinventing Your Understanding of True Wealth to Find True Happiness, discuss how parental financial habits spill over to an adult's life.

Michael shares how investors can break bad habits and make better financial decisions. He also explains what financial values are and how to identify personal ones.

Also: Doug explains that finding investments with high cash flow is not the only way to feel financially secure. There are other ways to get income.