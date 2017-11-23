Watch: Israeli Forces arrest 'Tunnel Road' terrorists





IDF forces, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and Border Police units arrested five terrorists who threw improvised explosive devices towards the tunnel road leading to Jerusalem from the village of Beit Jala in Judea, south of Jerusalem.



There were no casualties and no damage was caused in the attack. Following the incident, joint intelligence and operational activities were launched to locate the cell, which had fled and split off into a number of villages.



IDF forces from the Etzion and Binyamin regional brigades, as well as the Duvdevan unit, in cooperation with the Shin Bet and Border Police, acted to arrest the five members of the cell in Kafr Ramon and the Deheishe and Elazah refugee camps.

As part of the arrests, the terrorists’ vehicles were also confiscated. The terrorists confessed to the attacks and are to be indicted.