Two more women accuse Senator Al Franken of sexual harassment

JTA - Two more woman have come forward to accuse Senator Al Franken of inappropriate behavior.

The women, who both spoke to HuffPost on condition of anonymity in an article posted Thursday, said that Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, had touched them inappropriately during campaign events in Minneapolis in 2007 and 2008, the lawmaker’s first campaign for the Senate.

One of the women said Franken groped her when they posed for a photo after a June 25, 2007, event hosted by the Minnesota Women’s Political Caucus in Minneapolis.

The women told friends about what happened at the time of the incidents, and they corroborated the accusations to the HuffPost. One of the women said she voted for Franken.

In a statement to HuffPost, Franken said, “It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events.”

Earlier this week, Lindsay Menz, 33, said that Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, grabbed her buttocks while they took a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Menz’s accusation came after the accusation by Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles-based news anchor and former model, went public that Franken groped her during a 2006 tour to entertain U.S. troops in the Middle East. Franken was a comedian and a writer at the time; he has served as a senator since 2009.

Facing a potential investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee, Franken has said he would cooperate.