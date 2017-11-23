'We lost a great soul'





Loading....





Michal Asulin, mother of Hodaya Nechama Asulin, who was injured in the attack near Binyanei Ha'uma six-and-a-half years ago and died this week of her wounds, relates in an interview to Arutz Sheva about the years since her daughter's injury.

"The experience we went through with her elevated us and raised us to places we had not been before, and all thanks to her, people near and far received new forces of faith and prayer," says Michal. "Every Saturday the Kabbalat Shabbat service was held with friends of hers, and the girls of the Ulpanah Tehila school in Jerusalem who were her classmates at the time of the attack organized prayers and all kinds of special assemblies for her recovery and of course our whole community who accompanied us and prayed with us for her to get well. The girls at the Ulpana distributed candies with blessings, held evenings for awakening and strengthening faith, and Shabbat dinners would not have been conducted without her."

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה הודיה (אודליה) נחמה אסולין

Michal was convinced that Hodaya understood what was happening around her even though she was apparently unconscious, "After the attack, the doctor explained to us that we have a new Hodaya, and we really did have a first Hodaya who was born 21 years ago, our eldest daughter who turned us into parents, so we called her Hodaya - 'Thanksgiving' - and then the new Hodaya who was born after the attack. We got to know her like a newborn baby. She would respond a little with her eyes and all kinds of subtle messages and also little sounds. She would move her hands a little, especially when they touched her. Over the years, she underwent complicated operations, but she always fought and overcame and even progressed."

The mother feels that the family and the people of Israel have lost a great soul: "We lost our eldest daughter, but also a great soul, and I hope that she will pray for us from above and bring us closer to redemption and to the coming of the Messiah because we need it."