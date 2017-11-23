iPhone X now sold in Israel

iPhone X sold in Israel, starting at the stroke of midnight on Thursday morning.

Sale of the new iPhone has already begun in various stores around Israel. In Tel Aviv, hundreds of people lined up outside iDigital before the store even opened, waiting in the hours-long line for their turn to purchase the newest electronic gadget.

Prices without VAT (value added tax) range from 4,100 NIS ($1168) for a 64GB model to 4,500 NIS ($1282) for a 256GB model.

Israel's mobile carrier Pelephone reports 15,000 customers registering for the early-bird special. The Mahsanei Hashmal electric appliances chain is the cheapest place to buy the iPhone X. According to representatives, the chain received less than 1,000 iPhones - a full fifth of Apple's orders.

The launch sale includes an accessory package offering a cover for the phone's back, a screen protector, and a charger, for 239 NIS ($68).