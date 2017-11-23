Bennett: We won't be in the same government as Gabbay

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that his party would be part of a government headed by Labor party leader Avi Gabbay.

In an interview with the Judea and Samaria-based Galey Yisrael radio station, Bennett said that he and Gabbay have a good personal relationship, but Jewish Home will not be a part of the same coalition as Labor because of the ideological differences between the two parties.

"Regarding Gabbay, we are friends and definitely have good relations, but he is the head of a leftist party with very unusual and problematic positions that we do not accept," said Bennett.

"Therefore,” he continued, “I will not sit in a government that is not a nationalist government, and I think that in the end we will lead the State of Israel with our line. We will not support a government that will lead to ceding territories, releasing terrorists or anything like that."

While a recent poll showed that the center-left bloc which Gabbay claims to lead is strengthening and could win 58 Knesset seats if elections were held today, it appears as though Gabbay would not have enough support to establish a coalition.

Bennett’s comments follow statements by ministers Moshe Kahlon and Avigdor Liberman, who declared recently that they would not sit in a left-wing government after the next elections and would not join a coalition led by Gabbay.

Gabbay later dismissed Kahlon and Liberman’s comments, saying, "When we bring 30 seats, everyone will want to be in our coalition. They are afraid, I can understand them.”