Swastika discovered near Jewish school north of Toronto

Local police have launched an investigation after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on a sidewalk near a Jewish private school in Thornhill, Ontario, north of Toronto.

A staff member from the Kamin Education Centre, a campus of the Associated Hebrew Schools of Toronto, discovered a swastika spray painted on the sidewalk next to the school early Monday morning, reported yorkegion.com.

Officers were called to investigate around 8:00 a.m. and city workers were brought out to remove the graffiti, the report said. The York Regional Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Students never saw the Nazi symbol, as they were off for a professional development day, but parents were informed of the incident by school officials, reported the Canadian Jewish News.

Noah Shack, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs’ (CIJA) interim vice-president of the Greater Toronto Area, said, “We were disgusted to learn of this hateful act outside a Jewish day school. School administrators took all the right steps, contacting police to ensure the incident was dealt with promptly and appropriately.

“CIJA had previously provided security audits to Associated Hebrew Schools and we will continue to provide security support to ensure our community institutions are well protected,” he added.

Avi Benlolo, president and CEO of Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, commented on the incident as well.

“The individual who spray painted this anti-Semitic graffiti was clearly targeting the students and staff of the school. Thankfully, police quickly responded and are investigating this hateful incident,” he said.

In recent months, there have been several incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti in Canada. In September, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted at a school in Aurora, located north of Toronto.

That month, the phrase “Hitler was right!” was found spray painted on a highway in the city of Vaughan, a suburb of Toronto.

That incident occurred several days after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was found on the walls, windows and playground equipment at three schools in the town of Markham, another suburb of Toronto.

Earlier this year, two swastikas were found drawn in chalk in a York University classroom. Police in York Region later said they would increase patrols and presence at synagogues, Jewish community centers and other Jewish institutions across the region.