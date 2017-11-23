How politics affect your investment portfolio

How can you design an investment portfolio that takes uncertainty into account?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff and Associates, discuss whether politics and political climates affect the economy.

David explains the real role politics play in the financial world and when an investor should become nervous. Tune in to learn how to effectively build a solid portfolio despite the economic and political climate.

The ideal roadmap for the newly retired: Doug responds to a listener's letter about how to manage retirement income wisely. He has six points of advice to make financial management easier to navigate. Download the list at the shownotes of today's episode to help you set up your portfolio when you retire.