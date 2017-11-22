Vice President Mike Pence to address Knesset during Hanukkah

Pence first senior White House official to address Knesset since President Bush visit in 2008.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Israel next month, during the Hanukkah festival.

According to a report Wednesday evening by Channel 10, the vice president will speak before the Knesset during his December trip.

Senior Israeli officials told Channel 10 that Pence’s December 18th address will focus on the threat posed by the Iranian regime, as well the persecution of Christians in the Middle East and Israel’s protection of its Christian population.

Pence is also slated to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, but Israeli senior officials say he is not expected to raise specific policy questions relating to the Trump administration’s planned framework for a Middle East peace deal.

The vice president will also visit Egypt during his Middle East trip.

White House officials declined to provide details regarding Pence’s trip or his planned Knesset address.

“The vice president’s visit is still in the planning stages, and we cannot confirm any details,” the vice president’s office said in a statement.

Pence’s Knesset speech will be the first by a senior White House official since President George W. Bush spoke there in 2008 at an event marking the 60th anniversary of Israel’s establishment.