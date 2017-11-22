Arab MK releases footage from Umm al-Hiran

The Chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh, distributed on Wednesday evening footage in which police appear to be attacking him during the events in Umm al-Hiran in the Negev, during which police officer Erez Amadi Levy was murdered in a car-ramming attack.



"The police spokesperson tried to deny that I was attacked by police on that terrible night in Umm al-Hiran. This video proves the beginning of my testimony - policemen attacked us, sprayed pepper gas directly into our eyes and fired stun grenades. Unfortunately, the sponge bullets from which I was wounded are undocumented," said Odeh .

According to Odeh, the Police Investigations Department officers is whitewashing the affair and refuses to publish the results of the investigation intended to determine whether the policeman Erez Amadi Levy was killed in a car-ramming terror attack by Bedouin Musa Abu al-Qian or whether he was killed accidentally.



"We continue to demand that an independent commission of inquiry investigate the bloody events in Umm al-Hiran," said Odeh.

"The justice that can still be given to the Abu al-Qian family is to expose the truth, and to recognize the village of Umm al-Hiran and keep the residents on their land," he added.