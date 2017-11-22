MK Moalem: AG's position on Regulation Law 'very troubling'

Chairperson of the Jewish Home Faction, Shulamit Moalem Refaeli, said Wednesday in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the Attorney General's position against the Regulation Law is unacceptable, and that her party will take steps if the law is rejected in the Supreme Court.



"The stated goal of the Regulation Law is to bring a solution to the settlers in Judea and Samaria, a fundamental solution to the problems of people sent by the state to settle there," Moalem said, explaining why the law was enacted.

She said that the Law’s successful passage through the full path to legislation, including discussions in ministerial committees and three readings in the Knesset, indicates the government’s position on the matter - and renders the Attorney General’s decision "very troubling."

“This law passed ministerial committees and three Knesset readings, with many hours of meetings and listening to professionals. The choice of the Attorney General to oppose the Law is a very troubling choice in my opinion. It is absolutely clear that the attorney representing the government, Attorney Harel Arnon, made very clear remarks in his response to the Supreme Court. "



"If this law is disqualified, we will advance the ‘Basic Law on Legislation,’ including the ‘cessation clause.’ The impossible reality in which Palestinian Arabs use extreme leftist organizations, and find in the Supreme Court support for their outlandish claims must stop. "

"We heard his opposition throughout the process, [but] I did not think that after the Law passed ministerial committees and three readings in the Knesset, he would choose to present a position that contradicts that of the government. That really surprised me.”



She said that when it is absolutely clear what the government wants, the attorney general, if he cannot represent the government position, needs to either allow the government to use a different attorney general, “or not say anything.”



"The Basic Law on Legislation, including the cessation clause, is a significant part of the process that will take place in this session. It is absolutely clear to us that [repeated incidents] require us to accelerate the process in which we are engaged."