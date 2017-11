David Schulberg interviews an expert on the Middle East regarding the shifting alliances and power structure in the region.

David Schulberg‏ talks with Professor Yoram Meital of Middle East Studies and Chair of The Chaim Herzog Center for Middle East Studies and Diplomacy at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

They discuss the escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran and Israel’s endeavors to secure a seat as a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council.