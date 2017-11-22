Watch: Knesset members pray for Rabbi Steinman





Knesset Members, parliamentary aides, and other Knesset personnel prayed for the recovery of Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman Wednesday afternoon, after Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak reported that the rabbi’s condition had deteriorated significantly.

Rabbi Steinman, 103, is a leading decisor of Jewish law in the haredi community. He had been released from Mayanei Hayeshua on November 5 after being suffering from weakness and a fever. He returned to the hospital to undergo testing as an outpatient this week, and on Tuesday night was admitted as a patient.

Rabbi Steinman’s eldest daughter Rachel Devora Berlin, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning from cardiac arrest. She was 72.

Berlin's funeral was held on Wednesday morning in Bnei Brak, and she will be buried in Bnei Brak's local cemetery.