Smotrich vs. 'Just Shafir'

Knesset Member Stav Shafir ("Zionist Union") attacked Knesset Member Bezalel Smotrich and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) this morning (Wednesday).

In an interview with Army Radio, MK Shafir claimed that "Smotrich is trying to frighten the State Comptroller; he and Minister Uri Ariel are criminals and mafiosi - the only think about how to transfer money to their friends."

MK Smotrich sought to set the record straight and tweeted on Twitter: "'Stam Shafir' (play in Hebrew on 'Stav Shafir'), a politician who did nothing in her life and builds a career on cursing others. May she be healthy.

"We will continue to do good for the people of Israel and the State of Israel and she can continue to curse out of frustration. The dogs bark as the convoy passes," Smotrich added.

The State Comptroller's report published yesterday criticized the conduct of Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, including transferring money to two right-wing organizations that Smotrich had previously been involved in before he was elected to the Knesset.

MK Smotrich said that the State Comptroller had briefed journalists before the publication of the report as "revenge" for Smotrich's promotion of legislative initiatives that would reduce the comptroller's powers.