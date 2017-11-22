Rabbi Steinman's condition deteriorates significantly

Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman, 103, was brought to Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital's intensive care unit on Wednesday morning.

The decision to bring Rabbi Steinman to the hospital was made due to a deterioration in Rabbi Steinman's condition, as well as a rising fever. His condition further deteriorated late Wednesday morning.

Rabbi Steinman was released from Mayanei Hayeshua on November 5. He returned to the hospital to undergo testing as an outpatient this week, and on Tuesday night was admitted as a patient.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Rabbi Steinman's eldest daughter, Rachel Devora Berlin, died of cardiac arrest at age 72. Emergency forces arriving at her home attempted to revive her but were forced to declare her death.

Berlin's funeral was held on Wednesday morning in Bnei Brak, and she will be buried in Bnei Brak's local cemetery.