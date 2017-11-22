'Charismatic, caring, with a winning smile'

Heavy mourning descended upon the city of Arad when it learned of the disaster in Mitzpe Ramon cliffs last Thursday.

The man killed in the rappelling accident is Yitzhak Dvir Feina, 23, the son of Rabbi Yehoshua and Ronit Feina, residents of Arad.

Rabbi Yehoshua Feina is the head of the Bnei Akiva elementary school in Arad and the rabbi of the Rashbi synagogue in the city.

In Arad they say that Dvir was one of the most prominent figures among the city's youth; charismatic, caring, very active, and with a winning smile. Despite his youth, he managed to become popular and work in many circles in the city, with young and old, religious and secular alike. Everyone felt he was their best friend, everyone's child.

In the past year, Dvir returned to the high school yeshiva in Yeruham where he studied, this time as a guide for the 11th grade. The funeral that took place on Friday afternoon was attended by several hundred residents, friends, and students.

Rabbi Yair Ya'akobi, Rosh Yeshiva in Yeruham, eulogized him and said that Dvir managed in so short a time to touch so many people, even his students, from the local high school where he was active. This is because of the love and inner truth he radiated.

His friends from the Platoon 401 unit in which he served told him about a captivating young man who united the entire team and always makes sure they were happy, even in the most difficult moments. They also spoke of the acts of kindness he did in Arad, Yeruham and more.

Only the circle of close friends knew about the system that Dvir set up, who quietly and modestly organized a group of students and guides to collect and distribute food to the needy every weekend.

Dvir left behind his parents, six brothers and sisters, many friends and a pained community.