Bus crash in northern Israel injures 16

School bus hits wall in Nazareth, injuring two adults and 14 children.

A school bus rammed into a wall on Wednesday morning, injuring two adults and fourteen children.

At 9:10 on Wednesday morning, the school bus carrying children and two adults hit a wall in Nazareth.

Both adults sustained light to moderate injuries and 14 of the children sustained light contusions and lacerations.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Muawia Kabha, who lives in Nazareth, was one of the first at the scene.

According to Kabha, "The accident occurred when a school bus ran into a wall near the English Hospital. 14 children who were in the vehicle were treated for cuts, bruises and they were all fully conscious. The two adults were in light to moderate condition."

Dozens of car accidents occurred Wednesday morning across the country, including a fatal accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Highway 2 near the central village of Kfar Shmaryahu.