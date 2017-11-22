US to keep Palestine Liberation Offices open

US State Department confirms no plan to close PLO offices, despite threats to do so.

The US government on Tuesday night clarified that the US is not interested in closing the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) offices in Washington.

According to a spokesperson from the US State Department, negotiations are underway to allow the PLO offices to remain open.

"We want the PLO's offices to remain open and continue operation," she said, noting that the offices have not ceased their activities.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority threatened to freeze all communications with the US if the PLO offices in Washington were closed.

"What is the use of holding any meetings with them when they close our office?" Palestinian Authority leader Riyad al-Malki told AFP. "In practice by closing the office they are freezing all meetings and we are making that official."

The PLO, which the international community sees as representing all Palestinian Arabs, must have its permission to operate premises in the US capital renewed by the State Department every six months.

However, last week the department refused to renew the permit.

US officials cited comments by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas about possibly taking Israel to the International Criminal Court as justification.