Historical village perched in Jerusalem's hills may soon vanish

A small but picturesque village on Jerusalem's hillside may soon be transformed forever.

Lifta, an historic village in a bucolic spot at the entrance to Jerusalem, is at the center of a preservation fight over an Israeli plan to build villas there.

The village, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem, is on a tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the World Monuments Fund organization has put it on its list of sites under threat.

Only a handful of families still live there, but idle olive presses, old stone ovens, and the remains of stone homes with arched entryways still stand.

A natural pool in the village's center continues to be used for swimming during the sweltering Jerusalem summer, while almond, fig and olive trees dot the surrounding hillsides.

In the face of plans to develop villas, commercial space and a hotel there, a coalition of Israelis and Arabs have come together to try to preserve it.

Israelis involved in the Save Lifta Coalition, including at least one man who lived there after the Arabs fled in 1948, the village must be preserved as a unique, historic site.

"It's the most beautiful place in the world," said Yoni Yochanan, a 57-year-old who was among the last to leave a few months ago.

Yochanan, who said his parents moved to Lifta in 1951 after arriving from Kurdistan, is not against development, but says the village's history must be kept intact.

Israeli authorities have long sought to develop it, with those in favor saying investment is needed to keep it from deteriorating further.

A Jerusalem planning committee in August delayed the plans after concerns were raised over the village's preservation, and a new version is expected.

But plans so far have involved 212 villas with commercial space and a hotel, according to Shmuel Groag, an architect specializing in conservation involved in the Save Lifta Coalition.

Zeev Hacohen of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority said any development must respect rules set out by the country's antiquities authority, which has carried out a survey of the site but reportedly delayed its release at the request of Israeli authorities.

A spokeswoman for the Israel Lands Administration said it expects to market the site in the coming months.

"A construction plan was drafted which allows for development while paying strict regard to the issue of conservation," Ortal Tzabar said in an emailed response to questions. "To leave the site as it is would lead to neglect and the gradual disintegration of the existing buildings."

Due to the preservation required, the price tag could be especially high for a developer, but the location could still be a draw.

It is only around 10 minutes from Jerusalem's Old City yet hidden away, with striking views of surrounding hills.

The coalition says the plan for the villas would essentially destroy the village's rich heritage.

Its history is thought to date back to at least the 13th century BC, said Dafna Golan of the Save Lifta Coalition. Some connect it to the biblical Jewish village of Mei Neftoach.

It has been built over repeatedly throughout history, and 55 stone homes still remain.

Shortly after Israel's founding, Lifta was given a new lease on life when Jews from areas such as Kurdistan and Yemen emigrating to Israel were told to live there by the government, according to Yochanan.

Over the years, they relocated, and the last 13 families received compensation and moved elsewhere in recent months as Israel sought to widen a nearby highway. And the tracks - and bridge - for a new Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train line run through Lifta.

The train will provide a 30-minute commute between Israel's largest cities. It is expected to be completed by March 2018.