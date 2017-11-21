Teen terrorist released after 2 months

A teenage terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack at bus station at the Harsina Junction near Kiryat Arba was sentenced to 58 days in prison and a four-month suspended sentence,Channel 2 News reported.

The terrorist was released after a short period of time, since at the time of the attack he was less than 14 years old.

According to the report, the short sentence is due to a problematic instruction in the military legislation in Judea and Samaria on how to deal with attackers who are under 14 years of age.

According to the law, it is not possible to send an attacker uner the age of 14 to prison for longer than six months.

A few days ago, the Shin Bet sent an urgent letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Military Advocate General requesting that the law be amended as soon as possible, as it allows terrorist organizations to send young children to carry out terrorist attacks with little fear of consequences.

A source in the judicial system said: "The explanation for the fact that this complaint has not been made before now may be based on the fact that the trials of teenage terrorists are held behind closed doors, far from media coverage."