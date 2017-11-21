Labor head visits Jordan Valley to gain input for security plan

Chairman of the "Zionist Union" Party Avi Gabbay, today joined David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Council, for a comprehensive tour of the Jordan Valley communities. The Jordan Valley district runs the length of the Jordan River on the west, while the country of Jordan is in control of the eastern bank of the river.

During the tour, Elhayani told Gabbay about the challenges facing the Jordan Valley residents. The two met with residents, farmers, and IDF commanders in charge of area security, accompanied by MK Eitan Broshi and Maj. Gen. Amiram Levin.

At the end of the tour, Gabbay said, "We want to hear the citizens and security personnel in the field as part of the input to our security plan, which is being formulated together with professionals with the best expertise. With us, security considerations will never be confused with party considerations."

Head of the Council Elhayani welcomed Gabbay's visit to the the valley. "The visit of Avi Gabai, chairman of the Labor Party, is important and of much significance."

"It's clear to all that the Jordan Valley will always be part of the State of Israel, and that the State of Israel includes the Jordan Valley.

"The ideals of Zionist pioneering are brought to life in the Jordan Valley. I'm sure that the visit will be helpful to settlement in the Jordan Valley and help bring about continued expansion in the region," he added.