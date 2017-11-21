OCC head 'sets record straight' on Scaramucci

'I guarantee you that Anthony Scaramucci in years ahead will be one of best friends Israel has ever had in US government.'

Dr. Joe Frager, pro-Israel activist and founder of the Orthodox Chamber of Commerce launched on Monday night at the King Davdi Hotel, explained his turning to Anthony Scaramucci to join the new initiative.

Scaramucci, a successful financier and entrepeneur, was named Assistant to President Trump and director of White House Communications, but spent only a few days in office. He left as a result of statements which were seen as serious gaffes, but intends to return to political activity in the future.