Netanyahu: I have not yet met a Palestinian Sadat

PM says no PA leader willing to make first basic step Sadat made -recognizing the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday afternoon at a special Knesset session commemorating the 40th anniversary of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadar's historic visit to the Knesset.

"I met with the Egyptian ambassador to Israel, Hazem Khairat and his team," Netanyahu said. "He gave me greetings from Egyptian President Abd al-Fatah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Shukri, and I congratulated him on this important event."

"The peace between Israel and Egypt is strong. It is a strategic peace for both countries," theprime minister said.

"In his speech in the Knesset, Sadat made clear remarks: 'We do not want to encircle you or be encircled ourselves by destructive missiles ready for launching, nor by the shells of grudges and hatred. I have announced on more than one occasion that Israel has become a fait accompli. It was the first step toward the peace agreement that was forged at Camp David: the announcement of the recognition of Israel," he added.

"That was what Sadat did - unlike our Palestinian neighbors who to this day refuse to recognize our nation-state," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister added, "It is with sadness that I say: I have not yet encountered a Palestinian Sadat - someone who will declare his will to the end the conflict, recognize the State of Israel within any borders, and support our right to live in security and peace."