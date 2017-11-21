Family of missing soldier: Government's negligence revealed

The family of missing soldier Hadar Goldin addressed the State's response to the Supreme Court following the family's recent petition.

Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Their bodies have been held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza for over three years.

"The State of Israel submitted to the Supreme Court a response that reveals in full view the negligence and lack of action by the government in the return of soldiers Sgt. Oron Shaul and Deputy Hadar Goldin, who are held by Hamas in Gaza," the family said.

"The State's response to the petition submitted to the Supreme Court by the Goldin family proves that the decisions of the political-security cabinet have not been implemented, and that must bother every Israeli citizen," they added.

The family noted that the government reported that it continues to allow orderly humanitarian entry of Hamas members and their families from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which completely contradicts the Cabinet's decision banning such visits.

"Regarding the family visits of Hamas prisoners in Israeli prisons, they continue almost unhindered. The response to the Supreme Court indicates that in 2016 there were 191 family visits to 108 Hamas prisoners from Gaza in Israeli jails. There have been 156 visits as of November 19, 2017.

"On the issue of returning the bodies of terrorists, the Israeli government chose the tactic of evasion and continues to retrieve the bodies of terrorists near Hamas.

"The prime minister and cabinet ministers should be ashamed of their inability to implement the decisions they themselves made after they had carried out orderly work with the relevant professional bodies," said the Goldin family, adding that "every Jewish mother will know that the Israeli government headed by Netanyahu is exerting no pressure on Hamas and continues to abandon the IDF soldiers to the enemy."