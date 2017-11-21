Knesset Speaker to Arab colleagues: Follow Sadat

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein spoke at a special Knesset session Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the 40th anniversary of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat's historic visit to the Israeli legislature.

"I call on the leaders of our neighbors today: Follow Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin. My colleagues, the chairmen of parliaments in the Arab countries - you are invited! Our hands are still extended to peace, to all our neighbors," declared Edelstein.

"I say here today as the Speaker of the Knesset, in the clearest manner possible: Which of you would be willing to take a courageous step, recognize the right of the State of Israel and ask to speak in the Knesset, he will find that our doors are open. They are open not only for the start of an urgent sprint to a peace agreement, but also for the beginning of the process. They are open for the building of trust. They are open for a joint discussion on the real interests of citizens of all countries," Edestein said.

"It is certainly possible that we may not be able to reach an agreement in the end, but do not be afraid," he said. "At least you will be able to enjoy the wonderful coffee here in the Knesset."

Edelstein said that he welcomed the peace agreement and normalization of ties with Egypt, and that he wanted to extend those ties from the government to the people. There is no reason why hotels in Israel should not be filled with tourists from Cairo and Alexandria - and of course there is no reason why we should not deepen our cooperation in the fields of economics, agriculture, culture and innovation. It does not have to be what it has been [until now]!"