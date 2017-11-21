North Korea bans drinking, singing

North Korea steps up repression of own citizens as US declares rogue regime a state sponsor of terror.

North Korea stepped up its repression of its own citizens by banning drinking and singing,the Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

According to the report, North Korean citizens are banned from attending “any gatherings related to drinking, singing and other entertainment."

The move may be part of an effort to stifle “a possible negative impact” of sanctions against the rogue regime for its recent nuclear weapons tests.

US President Donald Trump designated North Korea as a State Sponsor of Terrorism Monday.

"Should have happened a long time ago. Should have happened years ago," Trump declared, according to AFP, citing the death of US student Otto Warmbier, who had been held in a North Korean jail and the assassination by nerve agent of the elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on foreign soil as reasons for the move.

At the same time, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later stressed that Washington has not given up hope that sanctions and diplomacy can pressure Kim into agreeing to sit down and discuss his nuclear disarmament.

Tillerson said that punitive measures were already having a "significant effect" on Pyongyang's economy -- even if China has yet to cut off oil supplies to its sole refinery -- and added, "We still hope for diplomacy."

There have been increased tensions between the United States and North Korea in recent months, as Pyongyang continues to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions.

Visiting Seoul last week, Trump warned North Korea he was prepared to use the full range of U.S. military power to stop any attack, but also urged Pyongyang to “make a deal.”

Last week, the president said that the "twisted dictatorship" in North Korea cannot blackmail the world, adding that the goal is to "denuclearize" North Korea and stressing the U.S. has made clear "all options remain on the table."