'Regional peace conference coming next year'

'Saudi Arabia and allies see in Israel strategic partner in war against terror and against Iran who wants to destroy them and Jewish state.'

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) spoke at a conference held by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, which took place at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Minister Kara said, "I am in Jerusalem, and since my mother tongue is Arabic, I prefer to speak in Hebrew [laughter, applause], I didn't come this evening to talk about the Communications Ministry. I came to share with you regional developments as the only expert in the Israeli government who lives Israel as an Israeli and a Zionist, who was among the heads of the opponents to expulsion of Jews from Gush Katif and Samaria. Also, as the descendant of Jethro who is the closest to the Prime Minister in his mother tongue of course, Arabic. It makes me the most expert in the government on all that occurs around us, which brought the Prime Minister to appoint me Minister of Regional Cooperation.

"Despite my solid right-wing positions I didn't for a moment forget the fact that every mother in Israel yearns to fulfiull the verse, 'Nation will no longer raise sword against nation; no longer will they learn war'.

"I had the honor to be the only one to meet with President Trump before his election as President. I raised before him the opportunity which fell to Israel to join the Saudi coalition. Also after his election I spoke with him during his visit to Israel about his plan from before the election.

"I urged him to act, and fast, with Netanyahu, because for the first time, peace is within reach.

"When I speak of a peace plan, I'm certainly not referring to an appeasement plan, and definitely not a 'two-state solution' which I reject completely and absolutely. I refer to a peace plan with the Sunni world, the majority in the Islamic world. Saudi Arabia and its allies see in Israel a strategic partner in the war against terror and against the aggression of Iran and its allies who want to destroy them and to destroy the Jewish State.

"There were those who raised an eyebrow when I spoke years ago of a regional peace conference with Israel's participation. There is no reason to fear such a conference, because I identify a serious problem for the Palestinian side to participate in it: The fact that they never seriously considered a peace plan with Israel, and their lack of leadership to guide such a process and bring them to an independent state. Every process they agreed to came under the heading of the ruling regarding the Koraish tribe, which allows signing an agreement and not honor it in order to achieve victory against an enemy, which was done back then by the 'prophet' Muhammad. Arafat was recorded in the mosque saying this to his supporters immediately after the Oslo Agreements.

"I've met recently wit all the leaders of countries potentially agreeing to participate in such a conference with Israeli participation. I also identify their friendliness towards us and the disdain they display towards Hamas, Hezbollah, and the other terror organizations, and certainly against the regime in Iran. In my opinion the conference will take place within the coming year, and will deal with a regional security agreement and economic and technological cooperation.

"In the Middle East one must be smart. Until today we have played into the Palestinian's hands, who don't want to end the war and the hatred towards us, and also don't want an authentic peace process. I trust the Prime Minister, whose greatest achievement as right-wing leader was surviving the hardest eight years during the Obama era, with no compromises and no concessions from his side. I am sure today that the United States in the Trump era see eye-to-eye with Israel's security needs. G-d will give His nation strength, the L-rd will bless His nation with peace, thank you."