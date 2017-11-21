'Should we pamper those who try to kill us?'

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel visited Evenezer Holhering, a resident of Kiryat Arba who was seriously injured in Friday's terror attack in Gush Etzion, at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.



In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Marzel said, "I've noticed that the State of Israel has been deteriorating since the Elor Azariya affair. Terrorists are not killed and soldiers do not finish the job and do not make sure that the terrorist is dead. The terrorist is evacuated by MDA to our hospitals and receives treatment for hundreds of thousands of shekels alongside the wounded Jew.”

On Friday, they set up a ‘mosque’ here with 60 people from the [Arab] village and prayed. If I pray here, Hadassah will throw me out. The time has come for the Israeli government to stop humiliating its victims and the people of Israel. The terrorist must not be treated. A terrorist must die as soon as he comes to harm Jews. "



"Jewish families lit Shabbat candles here and one of the terrorists here put out all the candles. They bring the terror into the hospital. Have we gone crazy? To give treatment to a terrorist instead of killing him - that’s our morality? ‘He who comes to kill you, pamper him first.’” (A play on the phrase from Jewish law, 'He who comes to kill you, kill him first,' ed.)

Hadassah Hospital said, “The terrorist is being guarded and is ineligible for visits - aside from those of his lawyer.”