Nasrallah admits: We sent weapons to Gaza

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah admitted on Monday that the terrorist group had transferred advanced weapons to Gaza, reports Haaretz.

The head of the Lebanese group claimed that Hezbollah’s arsenal of weapons was a force of "security and stability" in Lebanon in the face of these threats.

He added that Hezbollah "transferred arms, including Kornet missiles, to Gaza," referring to a Russian-made anti-tank missile. He further said that recent Israeli comments indicate that it has ties with Saudi Arabia.

"There is pressure on Palestinian to accept dictates that will kill the Palestinian issue under what some are calling the 'deal of the century,'" Nasrallah said, according to Haaretz, in a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts in the Middle East.

"There are Arab countries that want to forge ties with Israel – namely Saudi Arabia. The interview by [IDF Chief of Staff Gadi] Eizenkot to the Saudi website Elaph is a dangerous development for the Palestinians," opined Nasrallah.

In the interview, made public last Thursday, Eizenkot called for a new regional coalition to counter Iran's growing influence and threats in the Middle East.

The interview was one of several indications in recent weeks that Israel and Saudi Arabia were getting close.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported last week that the Saudi government is weighing the possible normalization of relations with Israel ahead of a planned Middle East peace program by the Trump administration.

On Sunday, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz revealed that Israel had covert ties with "many" Arab and Muslim states, though he would not specify which ones.

Recent reports indicated that a senior member of the Saudi royal family, perhaps even Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, held high-level talks with Israeli officials during a clandestine trip to the Jewish state.

Saudi Arabia vehemently denied the reports, saying they were unfounded.

In Monday’s remarks, Nasrallah also responded to the Arab League, which on Sunday condemned Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and accused it of providing weapons to countries in the region.

"We have never transferred long-range missiles to any Arab state, but we did transfer arms to the forces of resistance in Gaza Strip and to fighters in Syria," claimed Nasrallah, according to Haaretz.

Hezbollah is affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s regional rival, Iran. Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab countries declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization in 2016, and said they would punish anyone who belongs to it, sympathizes with it, supports it financially or harbors any of its members.