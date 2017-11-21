Hamas: Hezbollah isn't a terrorist organization

Hamas on Monday rejected an Arab League resolution labelling Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

In a statement quoted by AFP, Hamas said it "rejects the description of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement as terrorist."

Instead, it added, Israel's actions against Palestinians should be labelled "terrorism."

It also called on Arab states to "support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people" and urged them to work together to solve their differences through dialogue.

The statement came a day after Arab League members adopted a resolution saying they would hold the "terrorist Lebanese Hezbollah... responsible for supporting terrorism and terrorist organizations in Arab countries, with modern weapons and ballistic missiles".

Sunday’s meeting of the Arab League was held at the request of Saudi Arabia, amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its regional rival.

The tensions escalated after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation in a speech he gave from Riyadh, citing the influence of Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah as one of the reasons for his decision.

Following his announcement, Saudi Arabia, which is Iran's regional rival, said that Lebanon had declared war against it because of “aggression” against the Kingdom by Hezbollah.

The Saudi request for an Arab League meeting was based on a missile the Sunni-ruled kingdom says its air defenses intercepted near Riyadh after being fired from Yemen on November 4.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it has accused the Iran-backed rebels of firing the missile.

Despite being Sunni, Hamas is known to be an ally of Iran. Last month, Hamas deputy leader Salah al-Aruri declared that the group and Iran have agreed to set aside their past differences.