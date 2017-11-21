'No negotiations without recognition of Israel'

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Monday at a conference hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce held at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

"I welcome this conference and the strengthening of relations with the best friend of the State of Israel," said Forer. "I came back from the U.S. last weekend. We have made a big step in changing the paradigm of the Israeli conflict in the Middle East.”

"The principle behind this visit to the United States was to emphasize the fact that there is one side which lost and one side which won. The victory of the State of Israel is beyond strategic, it is a victory of definition and consciousness,” continued Forer.

"The State of Israel has won all the challenges it has faced and serves as the nation-state of the Jewish people. The basis for any diplomatic solution is recognition by the other side of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and if there is no recognition of that, it is impossible to start negotiations,” he stressed.