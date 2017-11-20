Truck hits IDF soldiers in northern Israel

2 soldiers injured, one seriously, in truck accident in northern Israel. Third soldier injured in ATV accident.

Two IDF soldiers were injured in northern Israel Monday afternoon when a truck ran into them in the northern Galilee.

The accident occurred on Route 90 just outside of Hatzor Haglilit, northeast of Tzfat.

The two soldiers had parked their car and were standing on the shoulder of the road when they were struck by a passing truck, an army spokesperson said.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident, and treated the two injured soldiers before evacuating them to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

One of the soldiers has been listed in serious condition, and suffered a serious head injured, along with injuries to his lower body. The second soldier has been listed in light-to-moderate condition.

A third soldier was injured Monday afternoon in northern Israel when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving flipped over. He has been evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.