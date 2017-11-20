'No funding for Yesha security? Then no budget payments'

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) today (Monday) threatened to block money transfers requested by the Finance Ministry if funds were not allocated to bullet-proof civilian buses operating in Judea and Samaria.
Smotrich, a member of the Knesset Finance Committee, warned he would block all money transfers to the Finance Ministry until a budget transfer was approved for the purpose of protecting buses in Judea and Samaria.
"The Finance [Ministry] always finds a new excuse," Smotrich attacked Finance Ministry official conduct on the issue, saying "this is a matter of human life".
"Today it turned out that the Treasury suddenly found 627 million shekels ($178,310,000) for more convenient purposes, yet can't seem to find 45 million shekels ($12,800,000) to refit vehicles." Smotrich added, "If there's no bus protection, there'll be no budgetary transfers."