Watch: Haredi paratroopers train on 'Eichmann Tower'

Haredi paratroopers from the all-religious HETZ ("Haredi Paratroopers") Company of the 202 Battalion, who were conscripted just three months ago, recently carried out their final training drill in preparation for their first real-life drop, which they will be executing in the next few days.

A total of 35 haredi paratroopers from HETZ took part in the drill at the Tel Nof.

The HETZ Company was formed earlier this year, swearing in the first haredi paratrooper unit in February.

A video taken from the training course shows haredi soldiers practicing for the first time on the legendary "Eichmann" Tower, which has been used for decades as a training spot for soldiers of the Red Brigade. The 40-foot tall jumping tower, known to trainees as the "Eichmann" Tower, is the most formidable structure on the training ground. Jumping off the Eichmann Tower creates a similar sensation to riding a zipline, albeit in this case, the person plummets a full 10 feet before the harness snaps into place and secures the person during the fall.

The rabbis of the Nahal Haredi Organization, who have worked with the haredi paratroopers since the group’s inception less than a year ago, said that the HETZ company ensures that observant servicemen are able to maintain their religious lifestyle throughout their service in the army.

“As always in the special tracks reserved for haredi soldiers, the course met all conditions of separation between men and women, provided kosher l’mehadrin food, three daily prayers, Torah lectures and more. The success with which haredi paratroopers integrate grueling training sessions with uncompromising adherence to a haredi lifestyle is further evidence that one can enjoy the best of both worlds by being haredi and, simultaneously, an excellent soldier.”