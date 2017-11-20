Scaramucci at Yad Vashem: We must stand for truth & justice

"In the town I grew up in we had a large Jewish neighborhood," Scaramucci said. "I can still remember when I was sixteen, one of the fathers of one of the girls in our school came. He was a prisoner in one of the labor camps and he gave a very big exposition of what it was like."

"Now, it's 35 years later for me, and to come here and to see it the way its been described here and memorialized - it's very very painful... Hopefully...many world leaders can come and see this so they can know and have it burned in their hearts and in their minds 'never again.'

"Never can there be this kind of atrocity, this injustice to humanity, this lack of proactivity to prevent something like this. For me it was incredibly moving, it's something I'll never forget. I can only hope...to bring all of my children here so they can see this as well."

Speaking about how society views the Holocaust today, Scaramucci noted that "we're in an age now where there's a lot of misinformation. We're in an age of social media, so there's a lot of people who are using the mediums in an untruthful way. It's very important to fight that, and stand for truth and stand for justice."

"If we don't have a living memory of this atrocity, it makes it that much harder. I'm very proud to stand here and have witnessed it and heard so many of the beautiful stories of life.... We have to continue the fight to let people know what happened, so that it never happens again."

He also noted that one of the defining features of Israel is its love, both for its own people and for humanity.

"What the great nation of Israel stands for is the protection of minorities and the protection of human rights," Scaramucci said. "What I found overwhelming here in addition to the memory [of the Holocaust] is the love - the love that the Jewish people have for each other and the love that the Jewish people have for humanity, which was expressed so beautifully here."