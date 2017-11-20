Anthony Scaramucci at Yad Vashem

Anthony Scaramucci arrived on Monday morning at Yad Vashem museum in Jerusalem as part of his visit to Israel.

Scaramucci landed in Israel on Sunday night, and is expected to stay in Jerusalem for several days. After landing, he toured the Western Wall and the Old City.

On Monday night he is expected to attend a conference held by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce to give a speech.

The event will take place at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Scaramucci has served in the White House as Communications Director for the Trump Administration.

He is also a financier and entrepreneur. Scaramucci worked at Goldman Sachs' investment banking, equities, and private wealth management divisions between 1989 and 1996. After leaving Goldman Sachs, he founded Oscar Capital Management, and in 2005, he founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital.