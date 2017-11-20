Will Army Radio leave the army?

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) is about to approve Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot's recommendation to remove Army Radio from IDF responsibility and transfer it to the Defense Ministry, Ha'aretz reported Monday morning.

According to the report, Liberman intends to turn the military broadcasting station into a unit in his office. Publication of the final decision is subject to the approval of the Attorney General.

IDF soldiers would continue working in the radio station, exactly as they do currently.

The plan is being pushed forward thanks to pressure from Eizenkot.

Former Defense MInister Moshe Ya'alon rejected Eizenkot's request, and Liberman froze it after the subject came up in January. Liberman is currently revisiting the issue, but it is not clear whether legal issues will prevent the transfer.

MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and former commander of Army Radio said, "Placing Army Radio under the authority of the Defense Minister is a political act which is anti-democratic and threatens the radio station's journalistic independence. We must find a public or private home for the radio station; a minister cannot be in charge of a media outlet."