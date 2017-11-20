Israel to see rainfall, flooding, throughout the week

Israel gears up for a wet week, with rainfall throughout Israel and possible flooding along the coast and Jordan Valley.

Providing hope for the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) decreasing water level, Israel's weather forecast for the coming week includes both rainfall and possible flooding.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. Local rains may fall along the coast and in Israel's north.

On Monday evening and night, heavier rain is expected to fall in Israel's north and center. There may be isolated thunderstorms, and coastal areas may flood.

Tuesday will see intermittent rainfall in Israel's north and center, as well as isolated thunderstorms. Local rains may fall in the northern Negev, and there is a chance of flooding along the coast, as well as in the Jordan Valley, the Judaean Desert, and the Dead Sea. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average. The rainfall is expected to lighten towards afternoon.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a chance of light local rainfall from Israel's north to the northern Negev. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a chance of light local rains. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.