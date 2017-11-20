Netanyahu questioned for sixth time

PM tweets after questioning: I am absolutely certain that there will be nothing, because there was nothing!

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was on Sunday questioned for a sixth time over two suspected cases of corruption, police said.

The prime minister was questioned in what has come to be known as Case 1000 and Case 2000.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu and his wife are suspected of allegedly receiving illegal gifts from billionaire supporters, including hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of cigars and champagne from Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

Case 2000 deals with the suspicion that Netanyahu made a deal with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes. The deal would allegedy have seen Netanyahu advance legislation to close down the Sheldon Adelson-owned Israel Hayom, in return for more favorable coverage from Yediot Aharonot.

Hahadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported that detectives arrived at Netanyahu’s official Jerusalem residence shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

At 9:00 p.m. a police statement confirmed that he had been questioned "for a number of hours" by officers of the national fraud and serious crimes squad.

Following the questioning, Netanyahu tweeted, “Even tonight I am absolutely certain: There will be nothing, because there was nothing!”

Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and says he has been the target of a campaign by political opponents.

Earlier this month, the prime minister’s confidants Yitzhak Molcho and David Shimron, partners in a law firm and relatives of Netanyahu, were questioned by police as part of a probe into suspected corruption around the purchase of German submarines.

Netanyahu is not a suspect in the submarine case.