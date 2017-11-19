4,500 Chabad emissaries from around the world gather in New York

4,500 of Chabad's 5,500 emissaries worldwide gather in New York for a group photo, representing 93 different countries around the globe.





Loading....





Thousands of emissaries from the Chabad-Lubavitch movement gathered in front of 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Sunday for the annual Chabad confab and group photograph, bringing together more than four-fifths of the movement’s 5,500 emissaries who engage in outreach in nearly 100 countries around the globe.

Some 4,500 Chabad emissaries met in front of the movement’s headquarters, marking the 30th consecutive gathering. This year’s turnout showed a nearly 13% increase, from just under 4,000 in 2016.

Sunday’s gathering included representatives of Chabad houses in 96 different nations around the world.

The annual gatherings were begun in the fall of 1987 at the behest of the movement’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneersohn (1902-1994).

Following the group photo, a parade featuring 40 “mitzvah tanks” (recreational vehicles refitted to serve as portable educational and outreach centers) passed in front of 770.





Loading....



