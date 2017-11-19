'We made our interests clear to the US'

Prime Minister Netanyahu opened the weekly cabinet meeting this morning by addressing the the 40th anniversary of Sadat's visit to Israel.



"We mark the 40th anniversary of the historic visit of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat to Jerusalem and Israel. President Sadat took a very courageous step, came to the Knesset, came to Israel. He was welcomed by the entire nation," Netanyahu said.



"Since then, peace with Egypt has been maintained despite costs and downsides, and today Egypt and Israel, as well as other countries, are on the same side in the struggle against the terror of radical Islam in its various forms. This contributes greatly to the security of Israel. I hope that it will also contribute to the widening of the circle of peace in the future.”

The PM also referred to the reports on the peace plan being formulated by the Trump administration: "In relation to President Trump's political program, we heard a lot of speculation over the weekend, and I don’t intend to address them. But I do want to say that my attitude toward this plan will be determined in accordance with the national and security interests of the State of Israel, and these have been made very clear to our American friends."